Jaipur, Dec 12 (PTI) BJP's chief minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday met Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and staked claim to form the next government in the state.

The BJP had won 115 seats in the recent assembly elections, while the Congress got 69 seats. Polling was held on 199 of the 200 seats in the state on November 25.

Also Read | Can't Expect Him of Knowing History, Amit Shah Keeps On Rewriting History: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Union Minister of Avoiding Real Issues (Watch Video).

BJP state president CP Joshi presented a letter to the governor, informing that Sharma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the state, according to a Raj Bhawan statement.

Sharma was accompanied by senior BJP leader and party central observer Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje. Deputy chief minister-designates Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa were also present.

Also Read | Bhajan Lal Sharma Named Next CM of Rajasthan by BJP; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Picked As Deputy Chief Ministers.

Singh presented the list of 115 MLAs to the governor, the statement said.

Sharma reached the Raj Bhawan after the BJP legislature party meeting, which was overseen by Singh and two other central observers -- Vinod Tawde and Saroj Pandey.

At the meeting, Singh had also announced that Vasudev Devnani will be the speaker of the state assembly.

Polling was held at 199 seats as elections in Karanpur was deferred due to the death of Congress candidate and sitting MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. It will now be held on January 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)