New Delhi, December 12: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he keeps on talking about India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to distract people from the real issues the country is facing. Gandhi also reiterated the demand for the caste-based census and accused the government of not discussing the same. Speaking to the media outside Parliament on the role of Nehru, Rahul Gandhi said, "He (Nehru) gave his life for India and spent many years in jail. Amit Shah is unaware of history. I cannot expect him to know history, he has the habit of rewriting it."

"These all are distraction tactics. Basic issue is caste-based census and the involvement of people and in whose hands money is going? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this." The Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad said, "We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve." When it was pointed out that the BJP has announced an OBC leader as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, he said, "Even our Chief Minister in Chhattisgarh was from the OBC, now they too have announced an OBC Chief Minister. But the question is what percentage of them are in the structure?" ‘It Appears Amit Shah Is Not Aware of the History’: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi Accuses Union Minister of Avoiding Key Issues Through Historical Distractions (Watch Videos)

He also pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi is from the OBC category but the Union Government is run by 90 people and only three out of them are from the OBC category and their offices are in a corner. "My question is about the participation of OBCs, Dalits and tribals in the institutional system. They talk about Jawaharlal Nehru and others to distract us from this issue," Gandhi added. Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah Over Nehru Criticism, Says Home Minister Doesn't 'Know History, Keeps Rewriting It' (Watch Video)

Rahul Gandhi Slams Amit Shah

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says "...The basic issue is caste-based census and who is getting people's money? They do not want to discuss this issue, they run away from this. We will take this issue forward and make sure that the poor get what they deserve...Even our CM in… pic.twitter.com/Jp3eJmI9TT — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

Rahul Gandhi has been demanding for caste-based census. During the Parliament's Special Session earlier this year, he had raised the issue of Caste-based census in Lok Sabha and raked up the issue in the recently concluded assembly polls.

