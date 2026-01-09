New Delhi, January 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led governments of widespread corruption and misuse of power, alleging that their "double-engine" governments have failed the poor, workers, and the middle class. He questioned why those responsible in cases like the Ankita Bhandari murder are still being protected.

In a post on X, the Congress leader wrote, "Across the country, "Corrupt" Janata Party's double-engine governments have ruined people's lives. Corruption, abuse of power, and the poison of arrogance have spread from top to bottom in BJP's politics. In their system, the lives of the poor, helpless, labourers, and the middle class are mere statistics, and in the name of "development," an extortion racket is running. The brutal murder of Ankita Bhandari in Uttarakhand has shaken the entire nation, but the question remains the same even today: Which BJP VIP is being protected by those in power? When will the law be equal for all?" Rahul Gandhi Repeats Allegation of ‘Vote Chori’ by BJP, Election Commission ‘Collusion’ (Watch Videos).

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Corruption and Misuse of Power

देश भर में “भ्रष्ट” जनता पार्टी की डबल इंजन सरकारों ने जनता की ज़िंदगी तबाह कर दी है। भ्रष्टाचार के साथ सत्ता का दुरुपयोग और अहंकार का ज़हर BJP की राजनीति में ऊपर से नीचे तक फैल चुका है। इनके सिस्टम में गरीब, असहाय, मज़दूर और मध्यमवर्ग की ज़िंदगी सिर्फ़ आंकड़ा है और “विकास” के… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 9, 2026

Gandhi accused the BJP of shielding criminals and misusing power, citing the Unnao case in Uttar Pradesh as an example where, he alleged, the victim had to struggle for justice. He also raised concerns over public safety and environmental damage, alleging that rules were ignored to serve the interests of big corporations at the cost of ordinary citizens. Congress Gears Up for ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ Rally in Delhi, Karnataka Legislators and Party Workers to Attend Protest at Ramlila Maidan.

"In the Unnao case in Uttar Pradesh, the whole country has seen how criminals were shielded by the arrogance of power and how much the victim had to pay for justice. Whether it's deaths from drinking poisoned water in Indore, or complaints of "black water" and contaminated supply reaching Gujarat-Haryana-Delhi, fear of diseases looms everywhere. Be it Rajasthan's Aravali or natural resources, wherever the greed and self-interest of billionaires reached, rules were trampled there. Mountains are being sliced, forests raze, and in return, the public gets: dust, pollution, and disasters," the post read.

The Congress leader alleged that repeated accidents and failures in public services, including deaths in hospitals, collapsing school buildings and infrastructure breakdowns, are the result of corruption under BJP rule. He claimed that the government responds only with publicity and compensation instead of accountability.

"Deaths of children from cough syrup, rats killing newborns in government hospitals, collapsing roofs in government schools, these are not "negligence," but the direct blow of corruption. Bridges collapse, roads cave in, families are wiped out in train accidents, and the BJP government does the same every time: photo-ops, tweets, and the formality of compensation. Modi ji's "double engine" is running, but only for billionaires. For the common Indian, this double-engine government of corruption is not development, but the speed of devastation, crushing someone's life every day," the post read.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)