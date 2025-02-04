New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri accuses AAP's Atishi of spreading false rumours, engaging in hooliganism, and misbehaving with BJP workers. Biduri is contesting the Delhi Assembly polls from Kalkaji against Atishi and Alka Lamba of the Congress.

Bidhuri alleges that Atishi and her workers threatened BJP workers and detained residents, citing an incident where a resident was stopped and detained for two hours. Bidhuri has complained to the police regarding Atishi's behaviour.

"Atishi ji should respect the law and the Constitution. As the Chief Minister, sitting in a constitutional position, her scandalous actions that spread false rumours are inappropriate. If I am contesting in the election, what's wrong with bringing my son and wife to campaign with me? AAP has done nothing in the past five years, especially in Kalkaji. I got to know that the Chief Minister is roaming around Delhi in vehicles with UP license plates, accompanied by thirty or forty people, engaging in hooliganism. We have complained to the police regarding her behaviour," he said.

He further alleged that AAP workers are threatening their workers and residents of Delhi.

"They are threatening our workers, and in Giri Nagar, they forcibly made someone sit inside a car. This kind of conduct is unbecoming of a Chief Minister. Moreover, at midnight, they stopped the car of a resident of Kalkaji and detained him for two hours. He then called the police and managed to free himself from their hooliganism," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi alleged that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the Kalkaji constituency during the 'silence period'. Atishi claimed that Manish was spotted with 3-to 4 outsiders in the area, despite the ban on external interference during this period.

Speaking to ANI, Atishi said, "Today, the election campaigns have ended. During the silence period after 6 pm, no one from outside is allowed in the Assembly constituency. We received information that someone from Ramesh Bidhuri's Tughalaqabad team is threatening the people in JJ camp, Girinagar area."

"We saw that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri was sitting here with 3-4 other outsiders. I informed the administration about this. The police have taken him, I hope action will be taken and no one other than the residents of Kalkaji Assembly will be allowed here," said Atishi.

However, Delhi Police has responded to Atishi's allegations that Ramesh Bidhuri's son, Manish Bidhuri, interfered in the constituency during the 'silence period'.

The official handle of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Delhi posted on X and informed that a case has been registered against Manish Bidhuri for violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Meanwhile, Delhi's South East Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ravi Kumar Singh has taken action against Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi for violating prohibitory orders and the Model Code of Conduct put in place for the Delhi Assembly election on Wednesday night.

The national capital will go to the polls on February 5, and the election results will be declared on February 8. Monday marked the last day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. (ANI)

