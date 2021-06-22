Chandigarh, Jun 22 (PTI) A study by PGIMER has found that streptokinase -- a drug which is used for dissolving blood clots in arteries and veins -- can help cut down the need for surgery in patients with severe acute pancreatitis (SAP).

SAP is a condition which involves necrosis or destruction of pancreatic tissue along with organ failure like lung, heart or kidney failure. It has a high morbidity and mortality rate.

According to a statement by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, the study is the first of its kind to established the role of streptokinase in the management of SAP.

Streptokinase is traditionally used for dissolving clots in blood vessels of hearts, limbs etc.

"This is the first time in the world that streptokinase has been found to be a useful adjunct in management of severe acute pancreatitis," said Dr. Rajesh Gupta, Professor and Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology, PGIMER.

The findings "have clearly shown that there was significant decrease in the need of surgery with use of streptokinase and there was no increase in complications with its use which was a major apprehension," Gupta said.

He said it is the first large study involving more than 100 patients where streptokinase has been proven efficacious in management of severe pancreatitis with infected necrosis.

Pancreatic necrosis is destruction of pancreatic tissue which is digested by the enzymes secreted by the gland itself.

"We have observed that results of streptokinase were better with higher doses," Gupta added.

The team first conducted experimental work in 2013 to look at the effect of streptokinase on pancreatic necrosis removed at the time of surgery with promising results.

"This encouraged us to use streptokinase in two patients who were critical and not fit for surgery. We observed that addition of streptokinase in irrigation fluid in abdominal drain led to gradual improvement in their clinical condition and both the patients recovered without need of surgery," he said.

Gupta said that after this initial success, they planned the first study in 2015 and subsequently did three more studies.

He said the combined data from four studies was published in the journal ‘Surgery'.

The team involved in the study included Professor Surinder Rana, Professor Mandeep Kang, Dr. Ujjwal Gorsi, Professor Ritambra Nada and other researchers at PIGMER.

"We have recently completed another study where we have compared use of streptokinase with another agent, that is hydrogen peroxide and found encouraging results with streptokinase. This study is at present under consideration of another prominent journal," Gupta added.

