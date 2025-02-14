Jangaon (Telangana) [India], February 14 (ANI): In a significant development in Telangana, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha has urged the state government to introduce separate bills for education, employment, and political reservations for Backward Classes (BCs), rather than a unified bill.

This comes after Telangana's Congress government prepares to table a bill proposing a 42% quota for BCs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Holds Meet With Indian-Origin Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at Blair House in US (Watch Video).

Speaking to ANI in Jangaon district on Thursday, Kavitha stated, "Congress government has said that they are going to introduce a BC in the assembly. We demand that they do not introduce a unified bill for employment, education, and political reservation together. We are demanding a separate bill for education reservations for BC, for employment reservations for backward classes, and political reservations of backward classes..."

Kavitha emphasized that the government should honour its promise of 42% political reservation but through a separate bill. Similarly, she advocated for separate bills for 46% employment reservations and 46% education reservations for BC students. The BRS MLC expressed concerns over the census numbers, suggesting that the actual BC population might be higher.

Also Read | Gautam Adani Shares Life Lessons on X, Expresses Grief Over Class 11 Student's Suicide, Says 'Failure Is Never a Final Destination; Life Always Gives Second Chance'.

"This government has done the census. We are all having reservations about the census numbers, but yet as they promised 42% political reservation has to be given, but that should be tabled as a separate bill. 46% which they are claiming is the BC population... We believe there are more in number, but yet 46% of employment reservations should be tabled separately. 46% education reservation for BC students should be tabled separately...," she asserted.

Apart from that, while addressing the BRS cadre in Jangaon, K Kavitha launched a scathing attack on the Congress-led Telangana government, accusing it of targeting political opponents and suppressing dissent. She alleged that the government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was misusing law enforcement to intimidate critics.

"Today, why are they (Congress govt) afraid? If anyone puts a comment on X, the Chief Minister is afraid. The next day, they will be arrested from home. If anyone puts a video on Facebook, the Chief Minister is afraid. The next day police will come. In the same manner, the case was registered on our coordinator Manoj Reddy, and he was taken away from his family and jailed for 16 days."

"We are watching everything. BRS will maintain a pink book. Do not worry. We will pay back with interest. Your Rahul Gandhi roams with a Constitution book in his pocket. Whereas Revanth Reddy here, put aside the Constitution and puts illegal cases," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)