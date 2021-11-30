New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has deployed well-trained sniffer dogs at borders to keep watch on intruders and smugglers into India who take advantage of low-visibility at borders.

Pankaj Singh, Director General of BSF said that the force has a strength of 674 dogs of various breeds for patrolling in the border areas.

"In the border areas where visibility is extremely low due to fog or in dense forest, dogs help in patrolling. Dogs can smell, hear and see much better than a human being," he said.

In such conditions during patrolling, the trained dogs accompany the patrolling team and help in guarding the borders.

He recalled one of the incidents in the Punjab border where sniffer dog traced the house of a smuggler located around two kilometers from the spot where the patrolling team found the 'gamcha' of the suspect that he might have left behind in a hurry after he saw the patrolling team in the area.

BSF guards around 6386.36 Km the country's border that include Indo-Pak Border and Indo-Bangladesh. (ANI)

