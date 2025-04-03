New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) State-owned telecom company BSNL is on the path of profitability and customer satisfaction as it has for the first time after 18 years recorded a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the October-December quarter and added 55 lakh users in the last six months, Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Replying to supplementaries during question hour, the minister said, efforts are on to bring the public sector telco back to profitability and improve its customer base.

Also Read | Supreme Court Verdict on WBSSC Jobs: Ineligible Candidates Have To Return INR 11 Lakh to INR 26 Lakh.

"After 18 years, BSNL for the first time has achieved a net profit of Rs 262 crore in October-December quarter, which has been achieved for the first time in 18 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership," Scindia told the Rajya Sabha.

In the October-December quarter of 2023-24, there was a loss of Rs 1,262 crore, he said, adding that this year in the same quarter, there is a profit of Rs 262 crore. During this period, the company recorded an operating profit of Rs 1,500 crore, he added.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Kills Wife, 2 Children Before Ending His Life in Kalaburagi.

The minister said that BSNL has added 55 lakh customers since June last year.

"You will be glad to know that from June 2024 till February 2025, BSNL for the first time in its history has climbed from 8.55 crore customers to 9.1 crore customers. We have added 55 lakh customers in the last six to seven months," he added.

The minister said the BSNL topline in the last October-December quarter has grown by 9 per cent and "we have squeezed on our cost" by close to 18 per cent and that has led to the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) multiplying three times during the period.

"BSNL is on its path of rationalisation, profitability and customer service and all the statistics that you would look at as a customer," he added.

The 5G roll-out has been the fastest in the world and has covered 99 per cent districts and 82 per cent population in the last one year, he noted.

The prime minister has made it clear that when BSNL rolls out its 5G network, it will use only swadeshi equipment.

"Across the world today, there are only four countries that have made 4G telecom network manufacturing. These are Finland, Sweden, China and South Korea. I want to happily inform that India is the fifth country in the world, which has been manufacturing its 'swadeshi' 4G network," the minister said, adding that total swadeshi 'aatmanirbhar' network is being rolled out in the country.

On declining market share of BSNL, the minister said, "We have not yet completed our goal of one lakh towers of 4G and switching to 5G will happen after we have completed our 4G target. Of the one lakh 4G towers, we have on air today close to 73,326 towers. 73 per cent of our task is done and we will ensure this is done soonest. We have 1.85 crore subscribers for 4G."

The minister denied reports that militant groups in Manipur were using satellite equipment for their activities, saying the boxes found were not functional.

"It is not factual," Scindia said, when a CPI member told him that there were reports that Starlink devices were used by Manipur militant groups.

"Forget about any militant group, no Indian citizen and no one on Indian soil will be able to use any satellite device without the licence and spectrum being given out," he said.

"There were media reports about boxes and units recovered, but those were neither functional nor were they operable in any manner whatsoever," the minister asserted.

He said efforts were on for upgradation of telecom network in areas hit by left-wing extremism (LWE).

He said 2,343 towers earmarked in LWE areas and work is being carried on fast-track mode in these areas.

"Upgradation in some areas is accomplished and as of today, work on as many as 510 towers have been upgraded and we are working on complete the roll-out," the minister said.

On entry of Starlink after agreement with local companies, the minister said, "It is important that as minister of communications, I have to be technology agnostic and I have to be customer-centric and I have to be able to provide my customers - 1.4 billion people of my country, with all technologies and it is for the customer to decide which technology he uses. But, I must keep the gateway open with regard to all kinds of technology."

To another supplementary on Himachal Pradesh, the minister said 660 towers have been planned in the state to achieve 100 per cent saturation, of which 423 towers have been on air. This means we have achieved 65 per cent target.

"We have also decided to install 38 towers in border areas, of which 37 have already been installed and we have achieved 99 per cent saturation in border areas of the state," he said.

In his written reply to a starred question, he said, "The Union Cabinet on 27.07.2022 approved a project for saturation of 4G mobile services in uncovered villages across the country at a total cost of Rs 26,316 crore, which includes upgradation of existing 2G BTS to 4G. BSNL is executing the project. The details of 655 BTS planned for upgradation under this project."

"Further, under Left Wing Extremism (LWE) Phase-I Upgradation scheme, the Union Cabinet on 27.04.2022 approved the upgradation of existing 2,343 2G BTS installed under LWE Phase-I scheme from 2G to 4G at an estimated cost of Rs 1,884.59 Crore. BSNL is executing the project," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)