Shimla, Feb 18 (PTI) The Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will commence on March 10 with the address of Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget for 2025-26 on March 17.

The 19-days session will have 16 sittings, including two Private member's days on March 22 and 27, while the budget would be put to vote on March 26, said Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

The Motion of Thanks on the governor's address would be moved on March 11 and adopted on March 13.

The general discussion on Budget would be held on March 18, 19 and 20 and conclude on March 21, while discussion on demands would be held from March 24 to 26, he added.

