Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 6 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a four-day visit to Tamil Nadu, was accorded a guard of honour at Raj Bhavan, Chennai.

President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from August 5 to 8, 2023.

President Droupadi Murmu at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras said, "The University of Madras is a shining example of gender equality. By investing in the education of girls, we are investing in the progress of our nation..."

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, who was also there at the 165th convocation of the University of Madras said, "You are fortunate to be graduating at a time when our country, India, is experiencing comprehensive transformation. Today, unlike a few years ago, India is not looked upon as a poor developing country at the margin of international affairs."

"Today, the world looks at our country with expectations to find solutions to the problems of the world and to provide leadership in several areas of global concern. Today, our country is the fastest-growing economy in the world..." Governor RN Ravi said.

On August 7, President Murmu will inaugurate the Linear Accelerator of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry.

She will also virtually inaugurate a 50-bed Hospital at Villianur, under the National AYUSH Mission and attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour by the Government of Puducherry.

On August 8, at Auroville, the President will visit the Matrimandir, a city exhibition and inaugurate the conference on ‘Aspiring for Supermind in the City of Consciousness’. (ANI)

