Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Premier ed-tech firm BYJU'S, which had earlier given its Trivandrum staff the option to relocate to Bengaluru while some of its teams are consolidated for better efficiency, has now decided to continue its operations at its Technopark office in the city.

As part of its central restructuring plans, the firm had asked its Trivandrum staff to consider the option of relocating to Bengaluru while some of its teams are consolidated for better efficiency.

The company's CEO and founder Byju Raveendran held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after which it decided to have a relook at its restructuring plans and continue its development centre at the Trivandrum Technopark office.

While consultations with the Kerala CM, said that certain issues concerning the Trivandrum centre and its staff came to his notice quite late and only after did the company roll out its global restructuring plan.

"My roots are in Kerala. I held discussions with the honourable chief minister on this and we have decided to continue our operations in the TVM development center without any changes," the BYJU's founder said.

As a result of the announcement, the 140 staffers at the company's Trivandrum facility may now stay put without any change in plans.

BYJU'S has a significant presence in Kerala with as many as 3,000 employees posted at 11 offices across the state. The company continues to remain highly invested in the state. It will add three more offices in the state this financial year, taking the total to 14 and increasing the number of employees in Kerala from 3,000 to nearly 3,600. (ANI)

