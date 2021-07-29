Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) Bypolls may not have a direct role in installing a government, but its results have a message for the country and the state, Congress president Kamal Nath said on Thursday.

He was addressing party workers in the presence of the state Congress in-charge Mukul Wasnik.

Bypolls are due in Madhya Pradesh for the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, and Prithvipur, Jobat and Raigaon Assembly seats due to the death of the sitting members.

The Congress had won the Damoh assembly bypoll in the state held earlier this year.

Referring to it, Nath said, “Like Damoh bypoll, which the Congress had won with a good margin, we have to win these byelections with a huge difference. I have been saying this since the beginning that our fight is not with the BJP, but its organisation and the way Congressmen - right up to divisional and booth level - contested the Damoh bypoll, it resulted in the party's victory."

The former state chief minister said that two years later, there will be assembly polls in the state and the result of all these four bypolls will have a message for that election.

During his speech, Wasnik targeted the Modi government over the Pegasus snooping row, farm laws and other issues.

