Bikaner, May 27 (PTI) Remains of three deer were found in Rajasthan's Bikaner raising suspicion that they were killed by hunters, police said on Thursday.

The carcasses were found near a solar power plant in Hapasar in the Lunkaransar police station area on Wednesday night, Bikaner Deputy Conservator of Forest Ranga Swami said.

He said the post-mortem of the remains of the three deer was done and the report is yet to come.

No case has been registered yet in the matter, Station House Officer of Lunkaransar police station Suman Parihar said.

Animal activist Raksha Bishnoi alleged that the deer were hunted and action should be taken against the guilty.

