Imphal, Dec 28 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the case of 56-year-old Laishram Kamalbabu, who allegedly went missing from the Army camp at Leimakhong on November 25, would be handed over to the CBI.

The decision was taken following a meeting of the state cabinet, he said.

"Chaired a cabinet meeting at the cabinet hall of my secretariat to deliberate on the means to address the pressing concerns and prevailing situation in the state," he said in a post on X.

"The case of Laishram Kamalbabu who had gone missing from the Leimakhong Army camp, will be handed over to the CBI," he added.

Kamalbabu, a native of Assam's Cachar district who lived in Khukrul in Imphal West, was a works supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES) in Leimakhong Military Station of the 57th Mountain Division, according to the Army.

Police had earlier said that over 2,000 security personnel were deployed to search for Kamalbabu, who belongs to the Metei community.

Amid protests over his disappearance, state Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo had said that all documents related to Kamalbabu were sent to the Prime Minister's Office as well as the offices of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, the CM said the cabinet also decided that the national flag will be flown at half-mast till January 1 to mourn the death of former PM Manmohan Singh.

