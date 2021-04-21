Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI):The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said it has arrested a former Superintendent of GST, Hyderabad, in an ongoing investigation into a disproportionate assets case after he did not cooperate during the probe.

The accused was produced before a local court and was remanded in judicial custody till May 7, a press release from the CBI said.

The former GST official had served in the Enforcement Directorate andbeen a part of the teaminvestigatinginto casesagainst Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and others in connection with the alleged quid pro quo investments in Jagan's companies and other high-profile cases. The CBI had registered a case in July 2019 against the accused and his wife on the allegations of illicitly enriching themselves to the tune of Rs 3,74,74,046. During investigation, the agency said notices were issued under the provisions of Criminal Procedure Code. But, the accused did not cooperate with the investigation and also did not furnish requisite information /documents pertaining to the case. It was further alleged that the accused had influenced the witnesses and dissuaded the witnesses from joining the investigation and disclosing the relevant facts of the case. It was alleged that the accused had also furnished false and fabricated COVID-19 positive reports in the name of his family members.PTI VVK

