New Delhi [India] June 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer, presently posted as Additional Director General in the Directorate of Tax Payer Services, New Delhi.

The officer, identified as Amit Kumar Singhal and a private person, identified as Harsh Kotak, were charged with demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh as part payment of the total bribe of Rs 45 lakh demanded from the complainant.

This comes after the CBI registered a case against the accused on Saturday. In the case, it was alleged that the accused public servant had demanded illegal gratification of Rs 45 lakh from the complainant instead of providing favourable treatment from the Revenue/Income Tax Department.

According to the CBI, the demand was accompanied by threats of legal action, the imposition of heavy penalties, and harassment in case of non-compliance.

The bribe was allegedly sought in return for favourable action from the Income Tax Department, with threats of legal consequences and harassment in case of non-compliance.

The CBI laid a trap and caught them red-handed while accepting a bribe on behalf of the officer at the officer's residence in Mohali.

Shortly after, the IRS officer was arrested at his residence in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

According to the agency, the officer had assured relief in tax matters in exchange for the bribe and had warned of "legal action, heavy penalties, and harassment" if the demand was not met.

Both the accused were arrested and will be produced before the competent court, the agency said.

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai in connection with the case.

Officials confirmed that documents and digital evidence related to the bribery charges were being seized and examined.

The official said that they are conducting searches at multiple locations across Delhi, Punjab, and Mumbai.

The investigation into the matter is still underway. (ANI)

