Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], September 10 (ANI): A CBI court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Wednesday sentenced the accused, Rohit Kumar Soni, Vijay Kumar Gupta, and Sonu Kumar Gupta, to life imprisonment with a total fine of Rs. 1.5 lakh in the Rajdeo murder case.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 15, 2016, on the request of the Bihar Government and notification from the Government of India, and took over the investigation earlier registered at Police Station, Siwan (Bihar) under Sections 302, 120-B, 34 of IPC & Section 27 of Arms Act against unknown persons, said the CBI in a press release.

It was alleged in the FIR that on May 13, 2016, Rajdeo Ranjan (deceased), a news reporter, was shot dead.

After investigation, CBI filed the first supplementary Charge Sheet on December 21, 2016, against Sonu Kumar Soni and subsequently the second supplementary Charge Sheet against the accused persons, namely Mohd. Shabauddin, Mohd Azharuddin beg alias Laddan Miya, Vijay Kumar Gupta, Rohit Soni, Rajesh Kumar, Rishu Jaiswal, Sonu Kumar Gupta and Sonu Soni U/s 120 B r/w 302 IPC & U/s 27 Arms Act.

Sonu Kumar Soni is being tried before the Juvenile Court. During the trial, Mohd. Shahabuddin expired, and the case against him was abated.

The Court, after the trial, found merit in the charges against the accused persons and sentenced them accordingly.

The Court has directed the District Legal Service Authority, Muzaffarpur, to give compensation to the victim as per the Law, said the CBI. (ANI)

