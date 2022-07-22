New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Delhi government's schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.29 per cent in CBSE Class 12 exams and 81.27 per cent in Class 10 results, which were announced on Friday.

A total of 160 government-run schools recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent in Class 12 results. Likewise, all Class 10 students of 95 such schools succeeded in the board exams.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the increase in the number of students passing the board exams as compared to the pre-pandemic situation is commendable.

The city government, in a statement, said Delhi government schools recorded a pass percentage of 96.29 per cent for Class 12 this year, which is higher than the overall pass percentage of the country -- 92.71 per cent.

For Class 10, Delhi government schools have recorded a pass percentage of 81.27 per cent. The overall pass percentage for India is 94.40 per cent which is lower than that of last year. Last year's pass percentage for Class 10 was 99.04 per cent.

The results for Class 10 and 12 were declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday and students of Delhi government schools continued to perform at their best despite COVID-19, the statement said.

The Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVVs) run by the Directorate of Education (DoE) recorded a pass percentage of 99.80 per cent and School of Excellences (SoEs) recorded a pass percentage of 99.69 per cent for Class 12 this year. Nearly 99.27 per cent of the students of RPVVS cleared the class 10 exams while 100 per cent of candidates from SoEs aced their Class 10 exams.

"It is worth mentioning here that coronavirus-induced school closure in the past two years had a serious impact on the studies and emotional well-being of children. Despite this, when the schools were reopened on a regular basis earlier this year, students-teachers worked hard and gave their best," Sisodia said.

This time the board exams were held in normal mode after two years and the pass percentage for government schools has been recorded two percentage points higher as compared to pre-pandemic year. In 2018-19, the pass percentage for Class 12 was 94.24 per cent while for Class 10, the results were recorded 9.69 per cent higher than 2018-19.

Last year, in 2020-2021, the Delhi government schools recorded a 99.95 per cent pass percentage, higher than the national pass percentage of 99.37 per cent for Class 12. For Class 10, the pass percentage recorded in 2020-2021 was 97.52 per cent.

As many as 160 Delhi government schools have recorded 100 per cent pass percentage and 876 schools have recorded more than 90 per cent in Class 12 boards. This year, there has also been an improvement in the results of private schools in Delhi, where the passing percentage of private schools across India has been 93.38 per cent, while the passing percentage of private schools in Delhi has been recorded at 97.65 per cent.

Prior to COVID, the pass percentage of private schools in the session 2018-19 was 93 per cent, which has seen an increase of 4.65 percentage points this year.

For Class 10, 95 schools have received 100 per cent results, whereas 398 schools have recorded the pass percentage above 90 per cent. The pass percentage for private schools has been recorded 95.99 per cent.

Results of government-aided schools have also seen an improvement this year. The result of government-aided schools has been recorded at 94.57 per cent with an increase of 7.27 percentage points from 2018-19 for Class 12. For Class 10, the pass percentage is 74.16 per cent.

In session 2021-22, 1,64,641 students had appeared for Class 12 examination, of which 1,58,528 students cleared the examination and 3,446 have got compartment.

Girls outshone boys in Class 12 and Class 10 boards.

In Class 12, pass percentage for girls is 96.66 per cent, whereas that for boys is 95.86 per cent. In Class 10, pass percentage for girls is 84.74 per cent, whereas that for boys is 77.74 per cent.

