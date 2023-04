Kolkata, April 6: Central police forces were deployed in parts of Kolkata, Hooghly and Barrackpore on Thursday to assist the state police in maintaining the law and order situation in view of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, a senior police officer said.

In Kolkata, the central troops were deployed in Amherst Street, Jorasanko, Park Circus, Kidderpore and Port areas, he said. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Delhi Police Permits Shobha Yatra Within Certain Distance in Jahangirpuri, Asks To Maintain Law and Order (Watch Video).

"A large number of officers of the Kolkata Police were accompanying the central forces in the sensitive areas of the city. They will also hold route marches as part of area domination measures. Strict action will be taken against any attempt to disrupt the law and order," the officer said.

Senior officers of the Hooghly Police, and Barrackpore Police Commissionerate in North 24 Parganas were also accompanying the central forces that have been deployed there, he said.

Three companies of central forces were deployed for assisting the state police in maintaining peace during Hanuman Jayanti celebrations on the directions of the Calcutta High Court after violent clashes broke out during Ram Navami rallies in parts of Hooghly and Howrah districts. One company has around 150 personnel. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said it will be organising 500 Hanuman Jayanti programmes across the state. Hanuman Jayanti 2023: MHA Issues Advisory, Asks States To Ensure Law and Order, Peaceful Observance of Festival After Violence During Ram Navami Processions.

The situation in violence-hit areas of Rishra and Serampore in the Chandannagore Police Commissionerate area in Hooghly is peaceful. Prohibitory orders are still imposed in those areas and the internet is suspended, police said.

"We have an adequate number of police personnel deployed in the areas which witnessed violence on Sunday and Monday," a senior officer of the Chandannagore Police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)