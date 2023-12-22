By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): The Central Government has designated Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal-based Raja Bhoj International Airport as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took the decision exercising the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950.

"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal of Madhya Pradesh State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into or exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," read a notification issued by the MHA on Thursday.

In another attached notification, the MHA also announced to appoint the Chief Immigration Officer at Raja Bhoj International Airport as the "Civil Authority" for the purposes of the order for the Immigration Check Post located at the airport.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints the Chief Immigration Officer, Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal as the 'Civil Authority' for the purposes of the said Order for the Immigration Check Post located at Raja Bhoj International Airport, Bhopal in the jurisdiction of Madhya Pradesh State," stated the notification.

However, the notification did not mention the date of appointment of the Chief Immigration Officer at Raja Bhoj International Airport as the "Civil Authority".

Raja Bhoj International Airport is a domestic airport serving Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal. It is located in the Gandhi Nagar area which lies 15 km north-west of Bhopal city center on National Highway 12. The airport is named after Raja Bhoj, belonging to the Paramara dynasty.

The terminal building is built over an area of 26,936 sq meters and has 14 check-in counters, four immigration counters for departures and six immigration counters for arrival.

The notification was issued almost two months after the Raja Bhoj Airport readied for international flights. The airport authority has established green and red channels. Immigration e-gates were also installed here. International flights will start from here as soon as it gets the status of custom airport.

The airport authority has recently installed immigration counters at the airport. Now, an electronic gate has also been installed here. Five counters have been made in the arrival area and four in the departure area. Green and red channels have been created at the airport as per international standards. Custom counters have also been made. For an international-level airport, it is necessary to increase the number of security personnel as the check-in and arrival process may take longer than domestic.

The authority had requested the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) to increase the number of personnel for this.

The Bureau has also given in-principle approval to increase 85 jawans. At present, 170 security personnel are deployed at the airport. There is a proposal to increase their number to 400 in future. (ANI)

