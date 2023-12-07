Itanagar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Centre has sanctioned Rs 625.61 crore for the construction of a strategically important road in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The 53.04-km Tato-Monigong Road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the India-China border and ensure socio-economic development in the region.

Also Read | India Has Taken Up Threats on Indian Parliament Made by Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun With US and Canada, Says MEA.

Taking to X, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said, "In Arunachal Pradesh, an allocation of Rs 625.61 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an intermediate lane road with hard shoulders, spanning 53.04 kilometers from Tato to Monigong section of National Highway 913, also known as the Frontier Highway.

"This strategically significant road will ensure all-weather connectivity to the Indo-China Border, fostering socio-economic development in the border regions of Arunachal Pradesh," he added.

Also Read | Punjab To Open 100 More Aam Aadmi Clinics To Give Quality Healthcare Services to People, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

Expressing his delight, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the state is blessed to be at the forefront of infrastructural transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said the stretch will play a key role in enhancing connectivity, promoting economic growth and ensuring the security of border areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)