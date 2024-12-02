New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) On the International Day for Persons with Disabilities (December 3), the Centre is set to launch 16 new initiatives aimed at advancing inclusivity and empowering them, ranging from accessibility enhancement to the development of assistive technologies.

One of the flagship initiatives to be unveiled is the Sugamya Bharat Yatra Breaking Barriers Together, to be launched in collaboration with the Association for Persons with Disabilities (APD). It will assess the accessibility of public spaces across the country, Disability Affairs Department Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal said in a media briefing on Monday.

Through the innovative "Yes to Access" app, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), persons with disabilities will crowdsource data to create accessibility ratings for public places, he said.

Adding to its existing efforts, the department will release the third edition of the Pathways to Access compendium.

This publication consolidates key government documents and policies related to employment, financial services, and healthcare for persons with disabilities. It aims to empower individuals by providing critical information on their rights and welfare measures.

In the area of assistive technology, the department will showcase the Kadam Artificial Knee Joint, developed by IIT Madras in association with SBMT.

Designed with high-strength material, this advanced prosthetic allows a knee flexion of up to 150 degrees and can bear a load of up to 100 kilograms.

Similarly, the High-Power Spectacles, developed by the CSIO-CSIR Chandigarh, offer a breakthrough solution for individuals with low vision, using specialised lenses for superior clarity.

Another highlight of the event will be the launch of the e-coffee table book, Divyasha, by ALIMCO.

The book celebrates the corporation's 50 years of contributions towards empowering differently abled and senior citizens, showcasing inspirational stories and achievements in the distribution of assistive devices under various government schemes.

Efforts to enhance access to education will also be highlighted with the launch of 21 Accessible Story Books in Braille, audio, and large-print formats.

These books, a collaboration between the National Book Trust (NBT) and NIEPVD, aim to make knowledge and literature more accessible to individuals with visual impairments.

The event will also mark the launch of an online portal for financial assistance under the Awareness Generation and Publicity Scheme. This user-friendly platform aims to simplify application submission and processing, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

