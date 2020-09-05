Raipur, Sep 5 (PTI) Chhattisgarh reported 1,172 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 14 deaths over the past couple of days, taking the statewide tally to 41,806 and the toll to 351, a health official said.

The state also witnessed the highest number of patients being discharged in single day at 879, he added.

So far, 20,487 patients have recovered from the infection since the first case reported in March, leaving the state with 20,968 active cases, he said.

Of the 1,172 fresh cases, Raipur district accounted for 398 that took the case tally in the region to 15,021, including 184 deaths, he said.

Other districts where new cases were detected are Durg (155), Bilaspur (96), Balod (69), Rajnandgaon (54), Raigarh (54), Janjgir-Champa (46), Surajpur (28), Balrampur (27), Mahasamund (25), Kondagaon (25), Dhamtari (23) Surguja (21), Bastar (21), Balodabazar (20), Gariaband (18), Bemetara (15), Koriya (14), Kabirdham (13), Kanker (12) and Mungeli (11).

Ten cases were reported from Narayanpur, nine from Bijapur and five from Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi while three persons who arrived in Chhattisgarh from other states have also tested positive, he added.

Of the 14 deaths, eight took place on Saturday, five on Friday and one on September 3, he said.

The state has recorded over 31,300 cases and 280 deaths just in the last one month, he said.

Meanwhile, a three-member team of Directorate General of Health Services from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reached here on Friday.

The team comprised Dr Anubhav Shrivastav, Deputy Director of National Centre of Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Geeta Yadav, Professor of Preventive Social Medicine, Safdarganj Hospital and Dr Abhinav Sinha, Scientist, National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) Delhi.

It visited Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital and Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur to take stock of standard procedure of treatment, preventive measures and surveillance being practiced and health facilities being provided there, another health official said.

The team appreciated online consultation and training pertaining to COVID-19 being provided to doctors in hospitals of remote areas through the tele-consultation hub, he said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 41,806, new cases 1,172, deaths 351, discharged 20,487, active cases 20,968, people tested so far 6,53,702.

