Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) In a major drug haul, the Chhattisgarh police recovered cannabis worth more than Rs 2.25 crore and arrested five persons in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district on Saturday, police said.

Also Read | Auto-Disable Syringes: HMD Achieves Production Capacity of Over 1 Billion AD Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccination.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Gaurela police station intercepted a truck and two cars in the forest between Banjhorka and Jogisar, GPM Superintendent of police Trilok Bansal said.

Also Read | Indian, Pakistani Troops Exchange Sweets Along LoC in Kashmir on Pak’s Independence Day.

“The GPM police arrested five members of an interstate gang involved in smuggling and peddling cannabis and seized 1,505 kg of the contraband, valued at over Rs 2.25 crore," the official said, adding that this was biggest narcotics seizure carried out by the police in the district.

The police have also seized the truck and two cars used by the accused, he said.

The accused Darshan Singh (49), Baisakhu Barik (62), Anand Salma (28), are natives of Odisha, while Upendra Pasi (28) hailed from Bihar and Ramesh Rathore (36) was a local, the SP said, adding that two members of the gang managed to flee.

The accused had allegedly procured the contraband from Odisha and concealed it under sacks of potatoes, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered in the matter, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)