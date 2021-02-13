Raipur, Feb 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased by 229 on Saturday to reach 3,08,930, while the toll rose by four to touch 3,771, an official said.

The number of people who have recovered reached 3,01,904 during the day after 21 people were discharged from hospitals and 224 completed home isolation, leaving the state with 3,255 active cases, he added.

"Raipur district reported 53 new cases, taking its total count to 54,549, including 793 deaths. Durg recorded 33 new cases and Bilaspur 23, among other districts. Of the four deaths recorded during the day, two took place in Durg and one each in Raipur and Korba," the official informed.

With 21,348 samples being examined on Friday, the overall number of tests in Chhattisgarh went up to 45,09,170, he said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,08,903, New cases 229, Deaths 3,771, Recovered 3,01,904, Active cases 3,255, tests today 21,348, total tests 45,09,170.

