Raipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A two-day dry run for assessment of distribution and administration of COVID-19 vaccine in 21 districts of Chhattisgarh concluded on Friday, a health official said.

The drill was successful and officials were told to address the shortcomings if any, state Immunization Officer Dr Amar Singh Thakur told PTI.

The dry run was held in Balod, Raigarh, Balodabazar, Bemetara, Dhamtari, Gariaband, Janjgir-Champa, Kabirdham, Korba, Mahasamund and Mungeli districts on Friday, he said.

The exercise was conducted in Balrampur, Bijapur, Dantewada, Jashpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Korea, Narayanpur, Sukma and Surajpur districts on Thursday.

"Two centres were set up in each of the 21 districts where 25 people, including health care personnel, underwent dummy vaccination. After being administered dummy vaccines, they were made to sit in an observation room for 30 minutes," Dr Thakur said.

"Activities like cold chain management, vaccine supply, storage and logistics were also examined during the dry run along with the time taken in administering vaccines to one person from registration in the Co-WIN application," he said.

Reports on the dry run will be submitted by January 9, he said.

Last week, a dry run was held in Raipur and six other districts, he said.

"Once the vaccine is available, 2.53 lakh health care personnel will be administered it in the first phase of the roll-out," the official added.

As on Thursday, Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 caseload stood at 2,86,596, of which 2,74,283 people have recovered and 3,454 have died.

