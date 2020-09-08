Chandigarh [India], September 8 (ANI): A total of 377 new COVID-19 cases, 226 discharges and one death were reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The Chandigarh Health Department said that total count of cases now stands at 6,372 including 2,334 active cases, 3,960 discharges and 75 deaths.

With a spike of 75,809 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count has gone up to 42,80,423. (ANI)

