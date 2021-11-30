Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh appeared before the Chandiwal Commission on Monday that is probing the extortion allegation made by Singh against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The Chandiwal Commission cancelled a bailable warrant against Singh after an application was filed for the same by Singh's lawyer.

Chandiwal Commission has asked former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in CM's relief fund within a week for not appearing before the Commission earlier.

Singh, through his lawyers, filed an affidavit before the Chandiwal Commission stating that neither does he have any evidence to produce before the Commission nor does he want to cross-examine any witness in the case. (ANI)

