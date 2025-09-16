Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 16 (ANI): YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday criticised Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of "utter neglect and indifference" towards farmers amid falling crop prices in the state.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, YS Jagan said, "Chandrababu Naidu has set unmatched records in pushing farmers into distress through the collapse of crop prices. In Kurnool, onions are being sold at just Rs. 3 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs. 1.50 per kg. Are these prices even imaginable? Should farmers not be allowed to survive?"

The YSRCP leader noted that despite repeated appeals and cries for help from farmers, the state government had shown no concern. "What use is a government that does not stand by its people in their toughest times? A government that refuses to rescue farmers in crisis is as good as no government at all," he added.

Pointing to the "false promises" made by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YS Jagan said, "You repeatedly issued advertisements claiming that onion would be procured at Rs. 1,200 per quintal. But instead of fulfilling the promise, you staged auctions in the Kurnool market where no one came forward to buy. Was this not a deliberate attempt to create an impression that nothing can be done?"

He also compared actual market prices, noting that onions are selling online on platforms like BigBasket and retail stores at Rs 29-32 per kilogram, while Rythu Bazaars sell them at Rs 25 per kilogram. Despite this, farmers are unable to receive even a fraction of these prices. YS Jagan said the situation reflects "the government's failure, Chandrababu."

He further highlighted the tomato crisis, where crashing prices have forced farmers to discard produce on roads due to a lack of buyers.

The YSRCP chief demanded immediate intervention from CM Naidu to procure farmers' produce and provide them with fair support prices. "Show at least some humanity, Chandrababu garu. Farmers cannot be left to die in despair while you remain a silent spectator," YS Jagan asserted.

In his post on X, the YSRCP president said that the prices to buy produce from farmers' crop prices are not enough to help them survive. He said that onions are being sold at three rupees per KG in Kurnool, while tomatoes are being sold at one and a half rupees per KG.

Reddy added in his post, "What kind of prices are these? Shouldn't a farmer be able to survive? For weeks, farmers have been crying out in distress, and you haven't even shown any compassion, have you? As a Chief Minister, are you displaying such negligence in supporting farmers? If this is the case, what's the point of having a government? Isn't a government that doesn't support people and farmers in times of hardship as good as nonexistent?" (ANI)

