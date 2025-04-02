New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a 100 per cent secular ruler who won many wars but never destroyed any mosque.

Addressing a book launch event here, Gadkari said people outside Maharashtra have several misconceptions about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The minister launched the English-translated version of the book titled 'The Wild Warfront' written by Vishwas Patil. The book is translated by Nadeem Khan.

"Shivaji Maharaj was an ideal ruler, ideal father...He was 100 per cent secular, who won many wars but never destroyed any mosque," he said.

The minister said it is unfortunate that whoever becomes a big leader starts talking about caste and religion.

"I warn people not to talk about caste and religion," he said.

