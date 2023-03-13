Raipur, Mar 13 (PTI) The opposition BJP MLAs on Monday moved a breach of privilege motion in Chhattisgarh Assembly against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and two government officials claiming "difference" in the address delivered in English by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on the first day of the ongoing Budget session in the House and the written note of it in Hindi distributed to legislators.

Also Read | The Elephant Whisperers' Oscar Win May Force Govt Not to Amend Wildlife Act, Says Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said it was for the first time in parliamentary history of the country that something like this had happened.

Also Read | COVID-19 Death in Himachal Pradesh: 75-Year-Old Man Dies After Contracting Coronavirus.

Chandrakar read out the point related to reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in the state from the English version of the Governor's address and claimed it differed in the Hindi copy distributed to legislators.

Chandrakar said he has moved a breach privilege motion against the CM, Chief Secretary and Secretary of the General Administration Department on the issue.

BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said, in a way, a fraud has been committed on governor.

"The government has violated laws and insulted the governor. The address, which was not approved by the governor, was distributed in the House," he said.

BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition Narayan Chandel sought a discussion on the privilege motion terming the issue as a "constitutional crisis".

Meanwhile, state minister Shivkumar Dahariya and other ruling party members asked whether the BJP was against reservation.

Amid uproar in the Assembly on the issue, the Chair had to adjourn the proceeding for 10 minutes.

When the House resumed, Speaker Charandas Mahant said a notice related to breach of privilege motion and disrespect to the Assembly has been received from MLA Ajay Chandrakar and other members.

The Speaker said he will send this notice to the state government for clarification and will inform about it as soon as possible.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)