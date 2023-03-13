Shimla, March 13: A 75-year-old man died here on Monday after contracting Covid, health officials said. So far, 4,193 people in Himachal Pradesh have died due to Covid and the number of active cases is at 60, they said.

The maximum of 25 active cases are in Solan, nine in Kangra, eight in Hamirpur, seven in Mandi, six in Shimla and one case each in Una, Sirmaur, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lullu districts. China Reports Almost 60,000 COVID-19-Related Deaths Since Early December 2022.

As many as 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in a day while 10 recovered from the disease, according to data from the state health and family welfare department.

