Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) A 6-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in firing between security forces and Naxalites in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Monday, which also left two District Reserve Guard jawans injured, an official said.

The gunfight took place at around 5pm in a forest near Mutvandi village under Gangaloor police station limits when a DRG team was out on an anti-Naxal operation, the official said.

Also Read | India, Pakistan Jails Harbour 265 Fishermen, 384 Civilians Awaiting Freedom.

The injured woman and the two jawans have been hospitalised, while a search operation was underway at the site of the encounter by personnel from the DRG and the Central Reserve Police Force, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)