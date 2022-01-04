Bilaspur, Jan 4 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl died on Tuesday when a portion of her school's washroom wall collapsed on her in Bilaspur city in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The deceased girl was a student of class 2 of a private school in the Gitanjali City Phase-2 area under the Sarkanda police station limits, Sarkanda Station House Officer (SHO) Parivesh Tiwari said.

A portion of the partition wall collapsed around noon soon after the girl entered the washroom in her school, the SHO said.

She suffered critical head injuries in this accident, he said.

Teachers in the school rushed the girl to the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) Hospital in the city where doctors declared her dead, he added.

Police took the school director in custody for negligence on the complaint of the deceased girl's father, Tiwari said.

The preliminary investigation suggested that the bathroom of the school was without a roof and in a dilapidated condition, he said.

The state PWD department is also assessing whether the wall was built according to the set standards or not, the SHO added.

