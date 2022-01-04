Surat, January 4: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide after her father scolded her in Gujarat's Surat. The incident took place on Sunday in the Pandesara area of the city. The deceased has been identified as Madhu Pande. She was a class X student. The girl reportedly took the extreme step after her father reprimanded her for spending the tuition fee for some other purpose. Tamil Nadu Boy, Addicted to PUBG, Dies by Suicide After Parents Did Not Allow Him to Play Online Game.

As per a report published in The Times of India, after the minor girl's father scolded her over the issue, she became upset. The girl then ended her life by consuming poison. The incident took place at around 11 am on Sunday at her home in Nemnagar society. After the girl consumed poison, she was immediately rushed to a hospital.

However, Madhu died during the treatment in the evening. A case of accidental death has been registered in the matter. A detailed investigation has been launched. Notably, the girl's father is a daily wage labourer.

In a similar incident that surfaced last year in October, a 13-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Karnataka's Belgavi district as he was reluctant to go to school. The incident took place in the Kasai Galli area near the central bus stand in the district. The minor boy hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house after he was scolded by his parents for not attending school.

