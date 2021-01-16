Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 16 (ANI): A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head, was killed in an encounter with the security forces on Saturday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Police said that the encounter took place today at around 4:30 pm in the forest region between Kutru and Ketulnar areas.

"A Naxal having a bounty of Rs 8 lakhs was killed in an encounter between Naxals and security forces today at around 4:30 pm in the forest region between Kutru and Ketulnar areas in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district," said Kamlochan Kashyap, Superintendent of Police, Bijapur.

On Wednesday, a Naxal with Rs 5 lakh was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in jungles between Chikpal and Marjum in Dantewada. (ANI)

