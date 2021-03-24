Raipur, Mar 24 (PTI) With 2,106 coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, Chhattisgarh saw its highest single-day spike approximately in the last four months, taking the state's total infection count to 3,29,694.

With 29 more deaths due to the virus and co- morbidities recorded during the day, the statewide toll mounted to 4,011, a health official said.

As many as 49 people were discharged from hospitals while 430 others completed their home isolation period in the day, leaving the state with 11,934 active cases, he said.

With this, the number of people who have recovered from the infection increased to 3,13,749.

Raipur district reported 573 new cases, taking its total count to 60,805, including 857 deaths.

Durg recorded 793 new cases, Rajnandgaon 126 and Bilaspur 101, among other districts, the official informed.

Of the latest fatalities, 13 took place on Wednesday and 15 on Tuesday while one earlier, he said.

With 37,015 samples tested on Tuesday, the overall test count in the state went up to 55,42,284.

The last time more number of cases were reported in a single day was on November 21 last year, when there were 2,284 cases.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,29,694, new cases 2,106, deaths 4,011, recovered 3,13,749, active cases 11,934, tests on Wednesday37,015, total tests 55,42,284.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)