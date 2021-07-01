Raipur, Jul 1 (PTI) Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported 410 new coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, taking the infection count to 9,94,890 and toll to 13,445, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,75,658 after a total of 111 people were discharged from various hospitals, while 470 others completed their home isolation during the day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,787, the official said.

Raipur district recorded 24 new cases, taking its caseload to 1,57,203, including 3,130 deaths. Bijapur recorded 70 new cases, Sukma 32 and Dantewada 26, he said.

As 33,662 samples were tested on Thursday, the overall test count in the state went up to 1,03,44,205.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,94,890, new cases 410, deaths 13,445, recoveries 9,75,658, active cases 5,787, tests today 33,662, total tests 1,03,44,205.

