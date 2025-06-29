Durg, Jun 29 (PTI) Chhattisgarh, which has a rich forest cover, is poised to become a national and international centre for Ayurveda, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating an advanced Ayurvedic medicine processing facility and central warehouse complex at Jamgaon in Durg district.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: Central Government Employees to Get 34% Salary Hike From January 2026? Check Details.

The unit, developed by the Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation, will also have a herbal extraction set-up established through a public-private partnership with Sprayer Biotech Private Limited, he said.

The CM said the unit is expected to generate 2,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Also Read | Hindi 'Imposition' Row: Maharashtra Govt Scraps GRs on Hindi As Optional Language; Appoints Committee for Report on 'Trilingual Formula'.

“With nearly 44 per cent of Chhattisgarh's landmass under forest cover, this initiative is both a privilege and a responsibility. The raw materials for Ayurvedic formulations will be sustainably sourced from our forests, ensuring tangible economic benefits for tribal communities,” he said.

He described the processing unit as the largest of its kind in Central India and a milestone that will enhance healthcare delivery while positioning Chhattisgarh as a recognised national and international centre of Ayurveda.

The CM said that the state government is steadfastly fulfilling the guarantees made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Over the past 18 months, we have been resolutely advancing the state's development agenda. Every promise made to the 3 crore citizens of Chhattisgarh is being honoured with utmost priority,” Sai said.

He said the government's decision to hike the procurement rate for tendu leaves from Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,500 per standard sack is benefiting nearly 1.3 million tendu leaf collector families.

He also highlighted the revival of the ‘Charan Paduka Yojana', under which protective footwear is distributed to forest workers. Five women beneficiaries received footwear during the event.

Appealing to citizens to participate in the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in Mother's Name) campaign, the CM urged every individual to plant at least one sapling as a tribute to their mother and nature.

Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap, who also attended the event, called the facility a vital step towards streamlining the collection, processing, and marketing of forest resources.

He said that the state collects 67 varieties of minor forest produce, benefitting over 1.34 million forest-dependent families.

The Ayurvedic processing unit reflects the efforts to integrate Chhattisgarh's abundant forest resources with modern scientific techniques, realising the ‘Forest to Pharmacy' model, he said.

Built over 27.87 acres at Rs 36.47 crore, the facility is projected to produce Rs 50 crore Ayurvedic products annually, said officials.

Medicinal and minor forest produce like mahua, sal seeds, kalmegh, giloy, and ashwagandha will be processed into powders, syrups, oils, tablets, and avaleha under stringent quality standards, they said.

The unit will also serve as a key hub for promoting the ‘Chhattisgarh Herbals' brand across national and international markets.

Technical training programmes will enable local youth to acquire skills and access new avenues of employment, they said. A modern warehouse with a capacity of 20,000 metric tonnes has also been constructed to facilitate long-term storage and quality control of seasonal produce.

The initiative embodies PM Modi's vision of ‘Vocal for Local' and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat', they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)