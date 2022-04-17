Janjgir, Apr 17 (PTI) Three members of a marriage party were killed and as many others injured after their car overturned and skidded off the road in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place in the wee hours near Jhulan Pakariya village under Mulmula police station limits when the victims were on their way to the wedding venue after having dinner at a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), an official said.

"As per the preliminary information, all the victims, including the driver, were in an inebriated condition when the accident took place. The driver apparently lost control over the steering following which the vehicle overturned and skidded off the road, leaving three occupants dead on the spot," he said.

Three others, who suffered injuries in the accident, were shifted to a hospital in Pamgarh, from where they were referred to Bilaspur for further treatment, he added.

The deceased men were identified as Sunil Kumar Nayak (34), Shiv Kumar Nayak (45) and Santosh Nayak (36), who hailed from neighbouring Bilaspur district, the official said.

