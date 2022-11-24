Durg, Nov 24 (PTI) Two persons have died and 70 are hospitalised due to diarrhoea after drinking contaminated water in Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, a health official said on Thursday.

As many as 91 persons were admitted due the ailment over the last two days, of which two, identified as M Madhvi (12) and Kush Daharia (31), died on Wednesday, Durg Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr JP Meshram said.

"Those afflicted have been admitted in Urban Primary Health Centre in Baikunth Dham, Civil Hospital, BM Shah Hospital and SS Hospital in Bhilai, Ambe Hospital in Power House area," he added.

As many as 91 persons were admitted, of which 21 have been discharged, Meshram said, adding the number of cases were on the rise.

Officials said the vector borne disease was reported on Wednesday from Vrindavan Nagar, JP Nagar, Santosh Para and other localities in Camp Area.

Durg Collector Pushpendra Kumar Meena and civic officials visited these hospitals, they said, adding a medical combat team has been formed to tackle the situation.

"A nine-member team has been constituted to find out the reason behind the supply of contaminated drinking water. It will check pipelines, including those laid alongside drains. It will submit its report in 10 days," Bhilai Mayor Neeraj Pal said.

The civic authority has made arrangements to supply drinking water through tankers, Pal added.

