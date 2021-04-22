New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): British citizen Christian Michel James, an accused in the AgustaWestland case, on Thursday moved his bail plea in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar has asked the Central Burau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to file responses on his bail pleas and listed the matter for May 6.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Michel has withdrawn his bail plea filed in the Delhi High Court.

In his bail plea filed through advocates Aljo K. Joseph, Sriram P and Vishnu Shankar, the accused expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

"The Applicant (Michel) will be available to join the investigation any future investigation and trial, as and when required and has never sought to evade the process of law," read the bail copy.

The advocates told the court that Michel has made no attempt to suborn witnesses, tamper with documentary evidence, or in any other manner pollute or obstruct the judicial process and further, the Applicant undertakes that he shall not, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, nor is there any reasonable or justifiable apprehension thereof.

They submitted that Michel will continue to remain available for investigation.

The British citizen is being probed in two cases relating to the AgustaWestland deal being probed by the CBI and ED.

The alleged middleman in the deal, Christian Michel was deported from the UAE and is currently in judicial custody.

The Dubai-based businessman Saxena was extradited to India on January 31, 2019 in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. (ANI)

