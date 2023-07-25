New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Following is a timeline of events in which a Delhi court on Tuesday acquitted ex-Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda and co-accused Aruna Chadha in a case of abetment of suicide of air hostess Geetika Sharma.

* Aug 4-5, 2012: Geetika Sharma commits suicide

* Aug 7: Police call Kanda for questioning

* Aug 8: MDLR manager and co-accused Aruna Chadha arrested

* Aug 8: Police declares Kanda as absconding

* Aug 8: Kanda moves court through lawyer for anticipatory bail

* Aug 9: Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea;

Police issue lookout notice against Kanda, his house raided

* Aug 17: Kanda's anticipatory bail application rejected by Delhi HC

* Aug 18: Kanda surrenders at Delhi's Ashok Vihar police station

* Oct 6: Delhi Police files charge sheet, court takes cognisance

* May 10, 2013: Court frames charges against Kanda, Chadha

* May 27: Court begins trial

* Jul 25: HC quash charges of rape, unnatural sex against Kanda

* Feb 10, 2014: HC grants bail to Chadha

* Mar 4: Delhi court grants bail to Kanda

* Jul 1, 2023: Delhi court reserves verdict

* Jul 25: Delhi court acquits Kanda, Chadha.

