New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) After receiving a "large number of complaints" from the general public and civic employees, authorities at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi have decided that a daily 'Jan Sunwai' will be held at its headquarters and the zonal offices to address grievances, officials said on Friday.

The MCD launched the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign on Friday and said, this effort will prove to be a "milestone in the dissemination of civic services".

According to an official order dated June 3, Additional Commissioner (HQ), MCD, shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Center, headquarters of the MCD, from 12 noon to 1 PM.

Similarly, zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from 12 noon to 1 PM at their respective zonal offices, it said.

A "large number of complaints", both online and in person are being received from the general public and the MCD employees on a daily basis, said the order issue by the office of Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti.

Citizens and employees keep coming to the headquarters and zonal offices of the corporation for redressal of their grievances and problems, it said.

For the convenience of the citizens and employees, the corporation has decided to conduct "Jan Sunwaai" every day, officials said.

Besides, Additional Commissioner of Shahdara (South) Zone has been appointed as the nodal officer (grievances) and would be holding public hearings personally on all working days from 12 noon to 1 PM at the headquarters of the erstwhile EDMC at Patparganj, the order said.

However, if an appointed officer is not able to attend a public hearing, he or she may depute the next senior most officer to ensure smooth conduct of hearings, it said.

In this context, citizens will be made aware through various means of communication. Apart from this, citizens can also register their complaints through the corporation's 311 app and get them resolved.

Citizens can also register their complaints through the telephone numbers and e-mails of the concerned officials. A centralized helpline number 155305 has also been issued for the convenience of the citizens, the MCD said in a statement.

