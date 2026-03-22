Baranagar (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): Ahead of the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly polls, tension gripped Baranagar in North 24 Parganas district after a clash broke out between supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), prompting swift deployment of security forces to bring the situation under control.

According to police officials, security arrangements have been successful in containing the situation with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) in the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, Dyutiman Bhattacharya stating, "The situation is under control."

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Echoing similar sentiments, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) for Baranagar, Siddhartha Singh Dangi, said, "The situation is normal, and we are trying to control the situation," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for the Baranagar Assembly constituency, Sajal Ghosh, alleged that TMC supporters were responsible for the violence, claiming that this incident had a precedent. "They (TMC) attacked us last year also... We will not tolerate this anymore," he said.

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This incident broke just weeks before the polls as both parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle on April 23 and 29, with the final count scheduled for May 4.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats, with the primary contest expected to be between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The last assembly election in the state was held in eight phases in 2021 amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls.

Like the 2021 Assembly election, this time too Mamata Banerjee is set to contest from the Bhabanipur seat, from where she will face a repeat clash with BJP leader and West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari had also challenged Mamata from Nandigram in the 2021 West Bengal polls, from where he won by 1956 votes. Following her defeat, the TMC supremo contested the bypoll from Bhabanipur, after MLA Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay resigned from the seat.

In West Bengal, the Legislative Assembly consists of 294 seats. The election in 2021 was held in eight phases. TMC won 215 seats, returning to power for a third consecutive term, and BJP won 77.The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, has been in power in West Bengal since 2011. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)