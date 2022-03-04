Coimbatore, Mar 4 (PTI) A clash broke out between the cadres of two Dravidian parties - the DMK and the AIADMK workers - for the post of the president of a panchayat on Friday with the tearing up of ballot papers, police said here on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka: Police Arrest Man For Blackmailing Women With Nude Selfies Video, Photos and Exorted Money in Bengaluru.

In the 15-member Annur town panchayat, DMK won seven seats, CPI-M two, Congress and BJP one each and Independents four.

In the wake of the clash, election official Eswaran announced cancellation of the polls for the president post and lodged a complaint with the police.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm With Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Within Next Three Hours.

Based on the complaint, police and election officials rushed to the spot and announced deferment of the election by citing a law and order problem.

In the meantime, there was a ruckus between workers of DMK and its ally CPI-M at Periyanickenpalayam over the allotment of post, the police said.

A huge posse of police was deployed there to prevent a clash.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)