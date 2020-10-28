By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Patients were seen queueing up outside hospitals for treatment in the national capital as the gap between healthcare workers and North Delhi Municipal Corporation has deepened over pending salary for months.

Clueless patients standing outside Kasturba Hospital who came from Loni, Maujpur and adjacent areas said they do not have enough money to come every day, and did not now what they should do?

Afzal who has come to Kasturba Hospital with his pregnant wife told ANI, "I really do not know what to do now? She had her treatments here, but as it's under strike, what shall we do? Moreover, it's the COVID situation now? Does she have to undergo the COVID test again? And most importantly where will I admit her? I do not have money."

Another patient Bhawna said, "I have some problem in my stomach. It's paining since last night. Today I came here alone early morning but now I have no clue what's next. I only know is what about poor people like us? Where will they go now?"

With slogans such as 'no pay no work', 'keep calm and fight for your rights', resident doctors unpaid for months came down on roads to protest for their entitlements.

On Monday, senior doctors under NDMC run hospitals also went for mass casual leaves.

The severity of the protest reaches another height after doctors demanded a permanent solution and not just pending salaries. "We simply cannot come out on the roads each and every time to fight for our rights. The strike will be called off only after 'permanent solution' is provided to us," a Hindu Rao doctor told.

Patients from far away areas are facing difficulties since the decision of closing down Out-Patient Department (OPD) came into force. (ANI)

