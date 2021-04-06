New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday appointed Sanjay Bansal and Arun Bhardwaj as Special Judges to preside over the trials in pending cases in connection with the coal block allocation scam.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian passed the order to appoint the two judges.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma, related to the appointment of a special judge to hear and try the coal block allocation scam cases.

Advocate Sharma submitted to the Apex Court that he is a petitioner in the case and he had filed the same before it, but they were not providing copies of the Intervention Application (IA) to him.

"Without the IAs, how I will proceed in the case, my lord," Sharma told the Apex Court.He further said that he did not even know the contents of these IAs.

To this, the CJI Bobde said and asked him that you collect a copy from here. (ANI)

