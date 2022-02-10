Aizawl, Feb 10 (PTI) Amid the controversy over the alleged nexus between Chief Minister Zoramthanga and a purported Assam-based areca nut smuggler, a complaint has been filed with the Mizoram police about a counterfeit scheduled tribe certificate allegedly issued by the administration to the person, police said on Thursday.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Utpal Parrikar To Take On BJP’s Atanasio Monserrate In Panaji; Here Are Key Electoral Battles To Watch Out For In Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The FIR was registered at a cybercrime police station in Aizawl on Wednesday, the police said.

Also Read | Mughal Gardens in Delhi to Open For General Public From February 12 to March 16.

Sub-divisional magistrate of Aizawl district, Lalvenhima filed the FIR which said copies of the fake tribal certificate, stated to be allegedly issued from the Aizawl deputy commissioner's office were widely circulated on various social media platforms on Wednesday evening.

He said that the certificate was forged and looked as if it was issued by a sub-deputy commissioner named Lalzorama Chhakchhuak.

The sub-divisional magistrate urged the state police to take measures to ensure that the culprits behind the forged tribal certificate are nabbed and legal action is taken against them.

The fake tribal certificate, a copy of which is available with PTI, has the name of Abu Mazumdar who was present at a dinner party of Mizoram and Assam chief ministers in Delhi in November last year.

Mazumdar is a trader from Assam's Silchar town but his permanent address in the counterfeit certificate was given as Zuangtui in Aizawl. His father's name was mentioned Zoram Chhetri Sailo and that he belongs to Mizo (Lushai) tribe.

Aizawl deputy commissioner Lalhriatzuali Ralte denied that the tribal certificate was issued from her office and said it was "forged and fake."

The certificate stated that it was issued on February 8.

"The tribal certificate bearing a name Abu Mazumdar son of Zoram Chhetri Sailo of Zuangtui in Aizawl, which appears to have been issued through a Common Service Centre (CSC) was neither issued by the DC office nor does the issuing authority Lalzorama Chhakchhuak, the sub-deputy commissioner, exist nor work in the office," she said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga's alleged links with Mazumdar has become a major controversy in the north eastern state after a Silchar-based online news portal reported on February 5 that the businessman was present at the dinner held on the sidelines of inter-state border talks in New Delhi in November last year.

The news report had also said that Mazumdar was invited by Zoramthanga at the dinner.

Mazumdar's residence was raided recently and the police is investigating his alleged involvement in the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar.

The CMO and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Monday denied the allegations through statements and claimed that Mazumdar might have been invited to the dinner held at Assam Bhavan in the national capital by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The state BJP quoting an MLA from Assam claimed on Wednesday that Mazumdar was part of the Mizoram team during the dinner and accused the MNF government of being "deeply involved" in the smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar.

The saffron party said in a statement on Wednesday that it had approached Jyanta Malla Barua, the secretary to the Assam chief minister and a lawmaker, who confirmed that Mazumdar was part of the Mizoram team during the dinner.

Barua had also said that Mazumdar is under police scanner in connection with the smuggling racket and is currently at large, the saffron party claimed.

"The fact that the smuggler Abu Mazumdar is absconding from his residence and the Assam police is trying to catch him clearly reveals that Mizoram government is embroiled in the smuggling," the BJP said.

Mizoram Congress treasurer and MLA Zodintluanga has also alleged that Mazumdar was a close ally of Zoramthanga. PTI COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)