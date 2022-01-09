New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday released its second list of candidates for the Goa assembly elections.

In this list, seven candidates have been named for the February 14 single-phase polls for the 40-member state assembly.

The names of candidates were finalised after a meeting of the central election committee of the Congress, and it was chaired by party president Sonia Gandhi, according to a statement.

The candidates in this list are Jitendra Gaonkar, Rodolf Louis Fernandes, Rajesh Faldessai, Manisha Shenvi Usgaonkar, Viriato Fernandes, Olencio Simoes and Avertano Furtado.

The Congress had last month declared the names of eight candidates for the elections.

The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other poll-bound states -- Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Manipur.

